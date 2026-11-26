NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred allegations of police abuse and wrongful detention by seven Kerala journalists covering protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi to an inquiry committee headed by former judge Justice Subhash Reddy.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the journalists to submit relevant evidence before the Empowered Inquiry Committee, constituted by the court in August to investigate police action during student protests in July. The panel has been asked to examine their allegations and record factual findings.

The court also indicated that it would examine the broader legal questions concerning protections available to journalists covering public demonstrations, including who qualifies as a journalist under the law.

Justice Bagchi observed that professional status could not be self-declared and said the court would have to determine the criteria for identifying journalists. He referred to accredited journalists working for registered newspapers and television channels, as well as those reporting through digital platforms.

The bench said the issue involved balancing press freedom with the State’s responsibility to maintain public order. It also indicated that any standard operating procedure governing police action during protests could adopt different levels of protection depending on a person’s professional status.

Senior Advocate PV Dinesh, representing the Kerala Union of Working Journalists, said the seven individuals were recognised professionals working with established media organisations and were seeking the freedom to perform their duties.

The committee will examine whether the journalists were present at the protest, whether force was used against them and whether it was excessive.