LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party (SP) was set to release its core manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday, promising a range of welfare measures, including 300 units of free household electricity, free Lucknow Metro rides for girls and students, and financial assistance for women.

The manifesto is also expected to include a ₹2 lakh grant for self-employment and annual financial assistance of ₹40,000 for women, a promise earlier announced by party president Akhilesh Yadav. The party is preparing two additional manifesto documents focusing on women and district-level commitments.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan, who has coordinated the manifesto exercise with Yadav for over a year, said the document would prioritise youth, employment, education, healthcare, law and order, farmers, industrialisation and environmental protection.

Other proposed measures include restoring the Old Pension Scheme, introducing a fixed annual recruitment calendar, replacing contractual outsourcing with permanent employment and strengthening safeguards against examination paper leaks.

The party has also proposed market-rate compensation for land acquisition and payment to sugarcane farmers within 24 hours, supported by a ₹15,000 crore revolving fund.

Additional plans include greater use of artificial intelligence and remote sensing in healthcare and policing, a separate sports policy with dedicated funding, and a review of cases the party considers false.

Ranjan described the manifesto as a five-year governance roadmap aimed at addressing the needs of different sections of society and bringing Uttar Pradesh back on the development path.