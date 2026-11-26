MYSURU: The services rendered by pourakarmikas are invaluable in maintaining the cleanliness of the city and protecting public health. It is the government’s responsibility to recognise and honour their hard work. The government is committed to ensuring dignity, self-respect and security in their lives, said Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

He was speaking after inaugurating a G+3 residential complex constructed for 158 pourakarmikas under the Pourakarmika Gruha Bhagya Scheme at Hale Kesare, near the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on Naidu Nagar Main Road. The project was jointly implemented by the Urban Development Department, District Administration and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Dr Yathindra said that the residential complex had been constructed for 158 pourakarmikas. Of these, 122 families had been selected through a transparent lottery process and allotted houses. Allotment letters were also symbolically distributed to the beneficiaries at the programme. The project marks a significant step towards fulfilling the long-cherished dream of pourakarmikas to own a house, he added.

Recalling the initiatives taken by his father and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Dr Yathindra said that the Gruha Bhagya Scheme was launched during the 2014‑15 financial year, when Siddaramaiah was Chief Minister, with the objective of providing permanent housing to pourakarmikas. Siddaramaiah also took the historic decision to regularise the services of around 29,000 pourakarmikas, thereby enhancing their job security and dignity, he said.

He further noted that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had announced that Pourakarmika Day would be celebrated every year and had also increased the allocation for providing breakfast to sanitation workers. The government continues to accord priority to the welfare of pourakarmikas, he said.

Dr Yathindra thanked Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait for taking a special interest in providing alternative sites at Hale Kesare. Appreciating his social commitment and cooperation, the Minister assured that the government was committed to addressing the demands of pourakarmikas within the framework of the law and would always stand by them.

Stating that the Congress party was committed to the ideals of social justice, he said the party had consistently worked towards enhancing the dignity and self-respect of oppressed, backward and working-class communities.

Improving the lives of pourakarmikas was not merely a matter of implementing a welfare scheme but a social responsibility of the government, he said. Providing better housing and a dignified life to those who work tirelessly day and night to keep the city clean remained a priority, he added.

Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation Chairman Ramappa, Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited Chairman H.D. Ganesh, State Safai Karmachari Development Corporation Chairman Ashok Salappa, MCC Administrator and Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC Commissioner M.K. Savitha, elected representatives and senior officials were present.