The Hockey India League will return in the first week of January 2027, with the players’ auction on December 7.

NEW DELHI: Hockey India said six teams will compete in the men’s league and four in the women’s league. The auction for both competitions will take place in New Delhi. Teams will decide which players to keep, trade or release before bidding for new players.

The men’s teams will have a salary cap of Rs 4 crore each, while the women’s teams will have a cap of Rs 2 crore each. Players will enter the auction at starting prices of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh or Rs 10 lakh. The auction list will include players from the Ranchi Royals men’s team and the HIL Governing Council team.

India women’s captain Salima Tete said the league gives Indian players a chance to compete alongside leading overseas players. She said the women’s competition could inspire more girls to take up hockey. India men’s captain Harmanpreet Singh said playing alongside international stars helps Indian players prepare for major competitions. England star Sam Ward also welcomed the announcement.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said the league would give emerging Indian players more opportunities and help strengthen professional hockey in the country.