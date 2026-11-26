BHOPAL: India topped the standings with 15 points under chief coach Sjoerd Marijne. The hosts scored 23 goals and conceded four, finishing the round-robin stage with a goal difference of plus 19. Their run in Bhopal helped them reach fourth in the world rankings, their highest position.

Deepika leads the tournament with eight goals, including hat-tricks against Thailand and China. She has also been India’s main scorer from penalty corners. Navneet Kaur has helped create chances and win penalty corners, while captain Salima Tete has helped direct play in midfield.

Malaysia finished fourth with seven points from five matches. They drew 2–2 with China, beat South Korea 3–1 and closed the league stage with a 4–0 win over Thailand. All four goals against Thailand came in the final six minutes. Nuramirah Zulkifli has scored four goals in the tournament.

India beat Malaysia 4–1 in their opening match on November 19 after falling behind. India will look to control the midfield and limit chances for Malaysia, who showed against Thailand how quickly they can score.

The hosts are chasing their fourth title after wins in 2016, 2023 and 2024. Another title would take India past South Korea, who also have three.