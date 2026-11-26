JAIPUR: Badminton champion PV Sindhu has been named international event ambassador for the 11th Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon. The Padma Bhushan awardee will join participants in the Run for Zero Hunger campaign. Vedanta has pledged to provide one meal for a child or an animal in need for every kilometre run.

Jaipur entered its 300th year on November 18. Organisers said the race would give residents and visitors a chance to celebrate together, with seasoned athletes taking on the half marathon and families joining the shorter run.

The campaign was inspired by Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal’s vision. It supports two programmes run by the Anil Agarwal Foundation. Nand Ghar is a network of upgraded anganwadis that provide nutrition, healthcare and early childhood education. The Animal Care Organisation works to improve animal welfare.

Vedanta’s Jaipur and Udaipur races also aim to bring more visitors to Rajasthan. The third Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon in Udaipur drew nearly 10,000 runners from 27 Indian states and six countries. The 2026 Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon drew more than 40,000 runners and contributed 50 lakh meals. Vedanta said that brought the campaign’s five-year total to more than 2.7 crore meals.