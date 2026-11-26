CHRISTCHURCH: The two-match series is level after the opening Test in Wellington ended in a draw. India need a victory at Hagley Oval to win the series, while New Zealand will look to use home conditions to take the lead.

The match begins on Friday, November 27. India arrive after winning the five-match one-day international series 3-1. Their first Test batting effort was impressive, as they declared at 720 for nine. However, New Zealand held on in the final innings to save the match.

India will aim for another strong batting display and a more effective bowling effort. Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are available for the Test series, while the final playing eleven will be decided before the match.

New Zealand, led by Tom Latham, will seek a better all-round performance. The hosts will be without Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner. Fast bowler Matt Henry said his side was preparing for different pitch conditions rather than making assumptions about the surface.

The result will influence both teams’ World Test Championship hopes. India need a complete performance to secure the series, while New Zealand will be determined to defend their home record. The pitch and weather could shape the contest significantly.