WHO prioritizes lifestyle over GLP-1s for youth

GENEVA Amid a sharp global rise in juvenile weight issues, the World Health Organization has issued its first comprehensive international guidelines, firmly prioritizing structured lifestyle interventions over popular weight-loss medications for children and adolescents. Releasing the new framework, health officials emphasized that diet modifications, physical activity, and family-backed behavioral support must serve as the first line of defense. According to recent data cited by UNICEF, childhood obesity has overtaken undernourishment to become the most prevalent form of malnutrition for school-aged youth worldwide, with approximately 170 million children and adolescents living with obesity in 2024. Under the updated guidelines, the health agency strongly advises against pharmaceutical treatments, medical devices, or bariatric surgery for children under the age of 10, citing insufficient long-term safety data. For adolescents aged 10 to 19, approved anti-obesity medications—including breakthrough GLP-1 receptor agonists—should only be considered as a secondary option when supervised lifestyle programs fail to yield results. Similarly, invasive weight-loss surgeries are strictly restricted to physically and mentally mature teenagers dealing with severe clinical obesity after exhausting conventional treatments. Medical experts note that while blockbuster drugs like Wegovy and Saxenda have seen rapidly growing usage among younger demographics in certain Western nations, long-term safety evaluations for pediatric populations remain limited. WHO representatives stressed that sustainable behavior modification and equitable access to healthy food environments remain the cornerstone of effective healthcare policy, ensuring that vulnerable youth are supported through community-led health promotion rather than reliance on quick-fix medical interventions.