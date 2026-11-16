UDUPI: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has criticised the Karnataka government, alleging that development works in the state have slowed down in the name of implementing the five guarantee schemes.

He also questioned the government’s commitment to coastal Karnataka, asking what had happened to the ₹35,000 crore in grants reportedly announced for the region.

Speaking about the development situation, Kumaraswamy raised concerns over the alleged delay in implementing infrastructure and development projects. He questioned whether the state government was giving sufficient attention to the development needs of different regions while prioritising expenditure on its guarantee schemes.

He particularly highlighted the coastal region, which includes Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. Referring to the announced allocation of ₹35,000 crore for coastal development, he sought clarification on how much of the promised funding had actually been released and utilised for various projects.

Kumaraswamy questioned the status of development initiatives in the region and sought accountability regarding the implementation of the announced financial assistance. He indicated that people should be informed about the progress made on the commitments given to the coastal districts.

The coastal region has several development requirements, including improvements to roads, infrastructure, tourism facilities, fisheries and other essential sectors. Timely financial support and effective implementation of projects are important for addressing these needs.

His remarks have brought renewed attention to the debate over the state’s financial priorities, the implementation of guarantee schemes and the allocation of funds for regional development.

He sought answers from the state government regarding the status of the promised ₹35,000-crore assistance and the progress of development works in coastal Karnataka.