DAVANAGERE: Davanagere MP Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun urged parents to ensure that eligible girls receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, saying it can help protect them against cervical cancer.

She made the appeal while attending a government-run HPV vaccination drive at Arabagatta village in Honnali taluk on November 16. She observed the vaccination of schoolgirls and spoke with them to encourage those receiving the dose. She also sat with the students while healthcare workers administered the vaccine.

Dr. Mallikarjun said cervical cancer poses a serious threat to women’s health and HPV vaccination is an important preventive measure. She stressed that girls should receive the vaccine at the recommended age and said protecting their health was a shared responsibility of families and society.

She also called for greater public awareness of government vaccination services, particularly in rural areas. Preventive healthcare, she said, could reduce the risk of disease and help avoid the difficulties associated with treatment later.

The Union government’s nationwide HPV vaccination campaign was launched on February 28, 2026. It provides a voluntary, free, single-dose vaccine to eligible 14‑year-old girls at government health facilities. Vaccination requires parental consent and is carried out under medical supervision. Parents should check eligibility and vaccination arrangements with their nearest government health facility.

Dr. Mallikarjun represents Davanagere in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Health Department staff, medical professionals and schoolgirls attended the programme.