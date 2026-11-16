MANGALURU: The Thowluva Rakshana Vedike (Regd.), in association with Thulunada Soorya newspaper, will organise the Thowluva Sahakari Prashasti Pradana Samarambha (Cooperative Excellence Awards Ceremony) on November 17 (today), at Tulu Bhavana, Urwa Store, Mangaluru, as part of the 73rd All India Cooperative Week celebrations.

The programme will begin at 2 pm with a speech competition and other activities. At 3 pm, the Arehole Foundation, Mangaluru, will present a cultural programme titled Nritya Vaibhava. The main ceremony will commence at 4 pm.

Alwyn Joel Noronha, Managing Director of D.K. Business & Technology Advisors Private Limited, will preside over the function, while Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta will inaugurate it. Spiritual blessings will be offered by Moodbidri Jain Math’s Sri Jagadguru Swastishree Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji and Maduru Shivadurgaamba Math’s Sri Sri Shivayogi Durgananda Swamiji.

Several personalities will receive awards recognising their contributions to the cooperative sector. Dr. P.L. Dharma, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, will present the Thowluva Sahakari Manikya Award; Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath will present the Thowluva Sahakari Rathna Award; MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda will present the Thowluva Sahakari Siri Award; and MLC Ivan D’Souza will present the Thowluva Sahakari Sadhaka Award.

Cooperative leaders Jake Madhava Gowda, Nagesh Kulal, Vasanth Bernard, K.T. Vishwanath and Hema Damodara Nisarga will also be felicitated.

The event will be attended by several dignitaries, including Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy President Taranath Gatti Kapikad, Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Chairman Santosh Kumar Shetty, former legislators Moideen Bava and Dr. B.M. Farooq, and Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists’ Association President Pushparaj Shetty.

Kishore Alva, Executive Director and President of Adani Group, will distribute prizes to essay competition winners. Other distinguished guests will distribute prizes to speech competition participants.

Former minister Krishna J. Palemar and several cooperative institution representatives will attend as special invitees.

The organisers have invited cooperative leaders, social workers and members of the public to participate. The ceremony aims to recognise individuals whose contributions have strengthened the cooperative movement and supported the social and economic development of Tulu Nadu.