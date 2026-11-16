MANGALURU: Serious allegations have emerged against security personnel at a KAS examination centre in Mangaluru, with female candidates reportedly facing inappropriate behaviour and restrictions related to wearing the hijab during the examination process.

According to the allegations, some female candidates experienced discomfort and humiliation during security checks conducted before entering the examination centre. Security personnel were accused of behaving indecently towards women candidates while carrying out the verification procedures.

The allegations also included claims that restrictions were imposed on candidates wearing hijabs, raising concerns about the manner in which dress-related instructions and examination security protocols were implemented.

Call for clear guidelines

The incident has reportedly caused concern among candidates, particularly women who attended the examination with the expectation of being treated respectfully and fairly. Candidates are required to undergo security checks to maintain the integrity of competitive examinations. However, such procedures must be conducted professionally, without causing unnecessary embarrassment or violating the dignity of candidates.

The allegations have brought attention to the need for clear guidelines for security personnel deployed at examination centres, particularly regarding the handling of female candidates and religious attire.

The conduct of security staff at examination venues is an important aspect of ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all candidates. Proper arrangements, including the deployment of trained female personnel for checking women candidates, are essential to prevent such complaints.

The reported incident has raised questions about the implementation of examination-day security arrangements in Mangaluru. An inquiry into the allegations and appropriate action, if any misconduct is established, would help address the concerns of affected candidates.