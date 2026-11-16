KOLLUR: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, accompanied by his family members, visited the famous Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur and offered prayers to the presiding deity.

The minister’s visit to the renowned temple in Udupi district took place on November 16. During the visit, Kumaraswamy and his family members sought the blessings of Goddess Mookambika.

The temple, situated in the picturesque surroundings of the Western Ghats, is one of Karnataka’s prominent religious destinations and attracts devotees from across the country. It is particularly known for its spiritual significance and long-standing religious traditions.

The visit provided an opportunity for the minister and his family to offer prayers at the historic shrine. Temple authorities and staff are generally involved in coordinating arrangements for visits by prominent personalities to ensure the smooth conduct of darshan.

Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple holds a special place among devotees, particularly those seeking the blessings of the goddess for knowledge, prosperity and well-being. The shrine is also closely associated with the spiritual traditions of the region.

Kumaraswamy’s visit comes amid his engagements in Karnataka and his public activities as a Union Minister. His visit to the temple was primarily religious, with his family accompanying him to seek the blessings of the deity.

The temple continues to remain an important centre of pilgrimage, drawing large numbers of devotees throughout the year. Kollur’s religious significance and natural surroundings make it one of the prominent destinations on Karnataka’s spiritual tourism circuit.