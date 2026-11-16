HUBBALLI: Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginkai has called for efforts to take the teachings of Basavanna and the Sharanas to children and young people. He assured Basava Kendra of his support for initiatives aimed at introducing the younger generation to Vachana literature.

He was speaking after inaugurating a series of ‘Basava Bhasha Pravachana’ discourses organised by Basava Kendra. The programme will run from November 15 to December 13, 2026, at the Government Primary School premises in Basaveshwara Nagar on Gokul Road. Tenginkai inaugurated the event by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Sri Basaveshwara.

The MLA said the values and ideas in the Vachanas should be shared with future generations. He expressed hope that the message of Basavanna would reach every home and inspire people in their daily lives. He also appreciated Hubballi Basava Kendra for its continued work in spreading the teachings of Basaveshwara and the Sharanas.

Shashidhara Karavirashettar, convener of Shri Guru Basava Mantapa, described Vachana literature as a valuable contribution of Kannada to world literature. He urged devotees to attend the discourses with interest and devotion.

Prabhudeva Mahaswamiji of Lingayat Mahamatha, Basavagiri, Bidar, said Basavanna’s teachings had brought light to people’s lives. He said he would explain the message of the Vachanas during the programme.

Basavalinga Mahaswamiji of Rudrakshi Matha, Hubballi-Bailahongala, who presided, said people should put Basavanna’s principles into practice rather than merely accepting them.

Basava Kendra president Prof. G.B. Hallala, working president Prof. S.V. Pattanashetti, secretary K.S. Inamati and Global Lingayat Mahasabha Dharwad district president M.V. Gongadashetti were among those present.

Basava Kendra secretary Dr. Suresh D. Horakeri said the discourses would be held daily from 6 pm to 8 pm until December 13. He invited the public to attend.