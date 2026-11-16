HAVERI: Duragesha Gonemmanavar of Byadagi has been appointed as a nominated member of the Karnataka Adi Jambava Development Corporation by the state government. Leaders of the Congress party, community elders and former members of the Byadagi Municipality congratulated him on his appointment.

The Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, along with the Ahinda organisation and community leaders, organised a felicitation programme to honour Gonemmanavar. State president of the committee Udachappa Malagi presided over the programme and wished him success in his new responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Malagi said Gonemmanavar had earned recognition through his social service and work as a municipal member in Byadagi. He had served two terms as a municipal member and had also worked as a member of the Ashraya Committee.

He said the appointment to the Karnataka Adi Jambava Development Corporation was a matter of pride for the community. Malagi thanked Byadagi MLA Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar for his efforts in supporting Gonemmanavar’s appointment.

He also urged Gonemmanavar to use the opportunity to work for the welfare of the community and contribute to its development.

Gonemmanavar thanked the government, the MLA and community leaders for the opportunity. He said he would work with the government and elected representatives and sought everyone’s cooperation in carrying out his responsibilities.