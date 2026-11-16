MANGALURU: Residents of Katipalla have urged the state government to establish a well-equipped 50-bed hospital in the locality to address the growing healthcare needs of the region.

A memorandum highlighting the demand was submitted to Minister for Health and Family Welfare U.T. Khader, seeking his intervention in ensuring better medical infrastructure for the area.

The demand comes amid concerns over the availability of adequate healthcare facilities for residents of Katipalla and neighbouring localities. The establishment of a 50-bed hospital is expected to improve access to medical services and reduce the difficulties faced by people who currently have to depend on healthcare institutions in other areas for treatment.

Care closer to home

The memorandum stressed the importance of providing comprehensive medical facilities closer to residential communities. A properly equipped hospital with sufficient beds, qualified doctors, nursing staff and essential medical infrastructure would help address various healthcare requirements, including emergency treatment and inpatient care.

Residents have called for the government to give serious consideration to the proposal, pointing out the importance of strengthening public healthcare facilities to serve the local population. They also emphasised that access to affordable and timely medical treatment is essential, particularly for economically disadvantaged families who may find it difficult to travel long distances for healthcare.

The proposed 50-bed hospital would be an important addition to the healthcare infrastructure in Katipalla and could benefit people from surrounding villages and residential areas.

Through the memorandum, the residents appealed to Minister U.T. Khader to take up the matter with the concerned authorities and initiate the necessary steps towards fulfilling their demand.

They expressed hope that the government would respond positively and take concrete action to establish a well-equipped hospital, ensuring improved healthcare access for the people of Katipalla and neighbouring areas.