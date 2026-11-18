KALABURAGI: A severe water shortage at the Rani Channamma Government Residential School in Avarada (B), Kalaburagi taluk, has caused concern among 250 girl students staying at the hostel.

The situation has raised fears that their education and hostel facilities could be disrupted if the problem is not resolved soon.

The water crisis has emerged amid drought conditions, with summer conditions adding to the difficulties faced by the students. The shortage of drinking water has made daily life at the residential school difficult, leaving the girls worried about the continuation of their stay at the hostel.

The students fear that the hostel may be forced to close if an uninterrupted water supply is not ensured. Such a situation could compel them to return to their respective homes, affecting their studies and academic routine.

Their concern is particularly high as the Class 10 examinations are approaching. The students fear that leaving the hostel at this crucial stage could disturb their preparation and affect their performance in the examinations.

The girls have appealed to the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to resolve the shortage and ensure a regular supply of drinking water. They have requested that the necessary facilities be maintained at least until the completion of the Class 10 examinations.

The students have also urged the district administration and the Education Department to intervene without delay and prevent the situation from affecting their education.

The shortage has brought attention to the difficulties faced by residential school students during drought conditions. The girls are hoping for an early solution so they can continue their studies and prepare for their examinations without the uncertainty of having to leave the hostel.