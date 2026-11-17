BENGALURU: Civic administration efforts in the state capital faced intense public scrutiny this week as the Bengaluru North City Corporation launched its dedicated weekly phone-in program focusing strictly on solid waste management and sanitation challenges across local municipal divisions.

Led under the active administrative guidance of Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, the specialized grievance redressal initiative drew a flurry of calls from residents frustrated by local sanitation bottlenecks. According to official municipal press statements released by the corporation, a total of 12 incoming calls were logged during the special session, resulting in 10 formal grievances being registered for official tracking. While municipal response teams managed to swiftly resolve a single complaint during the operating window, the remaining 9 cases have been officially forwarded to concerned departmental officers for necessary follow-up action.

An analysis of the registered complaints revealed that unauthorized waste disposal remains a persistent headache for neighborhood communities. Half of all reported grievances, accounting for 5 separate calls, centered on illegal garbage dumping in public thoroughfares and open spaces. Additionally, residents flagged 2 distinct complaints regarding waste dumping in vacant private or public land plots, 2 reports concerning the irregular or non-arrival of scheduled door-to-door garbage collection vehicles, and 1 specific grievance regarding the complete failure of assigned pourakarmikas to carry out routine street sweeping activities.

To combat these recurring sanitation failures, municipal authorities highlighted that block-wise micro-planning is currently being rolled out across all seven administrative divisions within the Bengaluru North jurisdiction. This strategic overhaul aims to optimize daily operations by enforcing strict door-to-door collection schedules, mapping precise auto tipper transit routes, delineating exact street-sweeping assignments for sanitation workers, and tightening regulatory oversight on Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs).

City officials announced that the dedicated phone-in sessions for solid waste management will continue to operate every Tuesday morning from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM, offering residents a direct line to report collection delays and disposal violations. Meanwhile, the Commissioner’s general phone-in program for broader civic grievances is held weekly on Fridays. The corporation has strongly urged urban residents to utilize these interactive platforms and cooperate fully with municipal workers to keep neighborhood streets clean and hygienic.