MYSURU: The Department of Civil Engineering, Centre for Post Graduate Studies, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Mysuru, will organise a one-day idea presentation competition on “Application of Artificial Intelligence in Structural Engineering” on November 25.

The competition, scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm at the Seminar Hall of the VTU Regional Office in Mysuru, aims to encourage innovation, research aptitude and awareness of emerging technologies among undergraduate engineering students.

Students of the seventh semester B.E. Civil Engineering course from VTU-affiliated colleges are eligible to participate. Each team should comprise two students, and participation is limited to 25 teams on a first-come, first-served basis. Teams will be given 10 minutes to present their ideas, followed by a two-minute question-and-answer session.

The suggested themes include structural health monitoring, design optimisation, concrete and smart materials, seismic and wind resilience, Building Information Modelling (BIM), digital twins and construction safety.

Dr. H.M. Nanjunda Swamy, Regional Director, VTU Regional Office, Mysuru, will inaugurate the event as Chief Guest. Eminent academicians and industry experts, including Dr. Raviraj S., retired Professor of SJCE, Mysuru, and Dr. Vikram, Structural Consultant, Yash Consultant, Mysuru, will evaluate the presentations.

Merit certificates will be awarded to the top three teams, while all participants will receive certificates of participation. The registration fee is Rs. 200 per team, payable at the venue. Lunch and tea will be provided. Interested colleges should communicate the number of participating teams and students’ names to keerthigowda@vtu.ac.in on or before November 20. Spot registration will commence at 9.30 am on the day of the competition. The event is being organised under the guidance of VTU Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Vidyashankar. Dr. B.S. Keerthi Gowda is the Programme Coordinator.