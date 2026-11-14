Viral pub videos raise concerns over drug use in Manipal

UDUPI: Allegations of drug use and inappropriate behaviour at pubs in Manipal have triggered concern following the circulation of videos showing young men and women in an allegedly intoxicated state on social media.

Videos reportedly recorded inside pubs in Manipal, particularly at a pub in Eshwar Nagar, have gone viral, bringing attention to activities taking place at some entertainment establishments in the region.

One of the circulating videos shows a couple drinking alcohol and kissing inside the pub in the presence of other customers. Other footage purportedly shows groups of young men and women behaving in an uncontrolled manner and appearing heavily intoxicated, seemingly unaware of their surroundings.

The videos have sparked discussions on social media, with allegations being raised about possible narcotic substance consumption at pubs in the area. However, the circulation of these videos alone does not establish whether drugs were consumed or whether any illegal activity took place.

A hub for students

Manipal, known as an educational and residential hub in Udupi district, has several entertainment establishments catering to students, residents and visitors. The latest allegations have once again brought the activities of certain pubs and the need for monitoring such establishments into public discussion.

Concerns have also been raised about the safety of young visitors and the responsibility of pub managements in ensuring that their premises comply with applicable regulations.

The viral footage has drawn attention to the need for appropriate verification of the allegations and monitoring by the concerned authorities. Any claims regarding narcotic substance use would require proper investigation and confirmation through official procedures.

The videos have renewed public discussion about nightlife activities in Manipal and the need for establishments to follow the law.