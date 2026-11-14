Father Muller upgrades neurosurgery with advanced equipment

MANGALURU: Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH), a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), Kankanady, has strengthened its Department of Neurosurgery with the addition of advanced medical equipment, including the ZEISS PENTERO 800 S operating microscope and Jayon Spine Endoscopes.

The newly procured equipment was blessed during a ceremony held on November 14 at the Main Operation Theatre Complex in the General Ward Block.

The ceremony was officiated by FMCI Director Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo in the presence of FMMCH Administrator Fr George J Sequeira, Father Muller Medical College Administrator Dr Michael Santhumayor and Head of the Department of Neurosurgery Dr Geover Lobo.

Addressing the gathering, Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo extended his best wishes to the neurosurgery team and prayed for the well-being of patients who would benefit from the new facilities.

Fr George J Sequeira appreciated the Director’s decision to approve the department’s proposal and said the management remained committed to meeting the growing requirements of various departments and strengthening healthcare services.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr Geover Lobo explained the importance of the newly acquired equipment. He said the department undertook intricate neurosurgical procedures for patients irrespective of their socioeconomic background. With several complex cases referred to the hospital for tertiary care, the new technology would help improve surgical precision and expand treatment capabilities.

Sharper view in surgery

Dr Lobo said investments in advanced medical technology were guided by the institution’s commitment to helping surgeons perform complex procedures, support faster recovery, uphold patient dignity and provide quality healthcare.

The ZEISS PENTERO 800 S microscope offers high-definition visualisation, enhanced illumination and advanced optical technology, helping surgeons work with greater accuracy during delicate brain and nerve procedures. Its features also support improved visibility of critical structures and comfortable positioning during lengthy surgeries.

The Jayon Spine Endoscopes are designed for minimally invasive spinal procedures. They provide magnified views of spinal structures and enable selected interventions through smaller incisions, potentially reducing tissue disruption, postoperative discomfort and recovery time.

The equipment is expected to strengthen the hospital’s ability to undertake complex brain and spine surgeries while supporting patient safety and improved recovery.

Members of the management committee and the operation theatre team attended the ceremony.