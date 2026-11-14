Students organise food fair during Children’s Day celebrations

HUNSUR: Children’s Day was celebrated at HPVS Government Boys’ High School in Ward 11 of Hunsur town with enthusiasm and various activities.

The programme was inaugurated by School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) members and teachers, who lit the ceremonial lamp and offered floral tributes to the portrait of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The main attraction was a food fair organised and managed entirely by students. Children from different classes set up food stalls on the school premises and displayed their skills in preparing and selling various items.

The initiative gave students an opportunity to develop confidence, teamwork and entrepreneurial skills. It also highlighted the abilities of government school students to take up different activities and showcase their talents.

SDMC president Pallavi, vice-president Mohammed Rafiq, members Venkatesh, Santhosh, Cheluvaraj, Nandini, Ramesh and Ayesha attended the programme. CRP Farooq, headmaster Suresh, teacher Narasimhaiah and other teaching staff were also present.