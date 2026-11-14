Students must develop values alongside education: Ramesh

HUNSUR: Education expert L.K. Ramesh urged students to develop cultural values, humanity and love for the Kannada language along with their education.

He was speaking at a joint Kannada Rajyotsava and Children’s Day celebration organised at the Rotary Educational Institution in Hunsur.

Ramesh said parents and teachers should identify children’s talents and encourage them to develop their abilities. He advised students to reduce mobile phone usage and develop the habit of reading books. He also encouraged them to participate in sports and cultural activities.

He said education should focus not only on academic marks but also on building a strong personality, good character and positive values.

Presiding over the programme, Rotary Educational Institution president Rajashekhar said students should develop discipline, cultural awareness and social responsibility.

Rotary Inner Wheel president Jayalakshmi Shettigowda contributed ₹3 lakh towards the development of the school building. The institution appreciated her contribution and felicitated her for her support.

Education expert L.K. Ramesh and Jayalakshmi Shettigowda were also felicitated during the programme.

School secretary Dharmapura Narayan, Rotary Club president Shyamanna, vice-president R. Anand, secretary Luis Perera, member Prasanna, Smitha Dayananda, Dr. Sarojini Vikram and headmaster Harish attended the event along with teachers and students.

Students presented various cultural programmes, while prizes were distributed to winners of different competitions.

The celebration highlighted the importance of education, cultural values and the overall development of students.