Gadag BJP marches against hikes in bus fares and milk prices

GADAG: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gadag district unit organised a protest march and public meeting in the city on Saturday under the slogan “Save Democracy – Erase Anarchy”. The party protested against the state government’s price hikes and what it described as misleading statements about constitutional institutions.

The march began at General Cariappa Circle, near the old Deputy Commissioner’s office, passed through major streets and ended at the old bus stand, where party leaders addressed a gathering.

BJP leaders accused the state government of misleading people over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and making allegations against constitutional institutions. They also criticised the recent increases in bus fares and milk prices, demanding that the government withdraw the hikes.

Addressing the gathering, Shirahatti MLA Dr. Chandru Lamani alleged that the government was using misinformation about SIR to divert attention from administrative shortcomings. He said such statements could affect public confidence in constitutional institutions.

Youth leader Anil Menasinakai criticised the increase in essential costs and said the higher bus fares and milk prices would affect poor and middle-class families. He urged young people and the public to participate in the protest and warned that the agitation would be intensified across the district if the price increases were not withdrawn.

BJP Gadag district president Thotappa (Raju) Kuradagi, Legislative Council member S.V. Sankanur, Lingaraj Patil, R.K. Chavan, Pakkiresh Rattihalli, Sunil Mahantashettar, Anil Abbigeri, Gangadhar Menasinakai, Raghu Yelavathi, Umesh Mallapur and Santhosh Rathod attended the protest along with party workers and other leaders.

The gathering concluded with demands for the withdrawal of price increases and greater accountability from the state government.