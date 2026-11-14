UNIVEF releases special issue on sovereignty and freedom

MANGALURU: UNIVEF has released a special edition focusing on sovereignty, human freedom and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), bringing together important themes concerning human dignity, individual rights and the teachings of the Prophet.

The special publication explores the relationship between sovereignty and human freedom, highlighting their significance in shaping society and protecting the dignity of individuals. It also focuses on the teachings and principles of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), examining their relevance to contemporary social and humanitarian concerns.

Freedom and justice

The edition seeks to encourage readers to reflect on questions of freedom, justice, equality and the responsibilities of individuals and communities. By addressing these subjects, the publication aims to create awareness about the importance of human values and the need to uphold the dignity and rights of all people.

The inclusion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) teachings provides a religious and ethical perspective to the discussions surrounding human freedom and sovereignty. His message concerning justice, compassion, equality and social responsibility continues to be an important subject of discussion in contemporary society.

Rights and authority

The special issue also provides a platform for intellectual engagement with questions concerning the exercise of authority, individual liberty and the importance of safeguarding human rights. Such discussions are significant at a time when issues relating to freedom, governance and human dignity continue to attract public attention.

Through this initiative, UNIVEF has sought to bring together these interconnected themes in a dedicated publication and encourage informed discussions among readers.

The release of the special edition in Mangaluru marks an effort to promote awareness and understanding of sovereignty, human freedom and the ethical values associated with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).