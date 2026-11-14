Chitradurga CMC plans ward-wise schedule for applications

CHITRADURGA: A ward-wise schedule will be introduced for the speedy processing of e-Khata and e-Swathu applications in Chitradurga city. A separate help desk will also be opened at the City Municipal Council (CMC) office to assist residents, Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya announced.

She was speaking after inaugurating a Ward Sabha organised by the CMC on Saturday at the Ekanatheshwari Padagudi premises on Kote Road. The meeting was held to address complaints from residents of Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Ramya said staff shortages at the CMC had delayed the processing of applications. Therefore, applications would be accepted according to a ward-wise schedule. A list of required documents would also be displayed, and residents could get their documents checked at the help desk before submission.

Cleanliness and drinking water first

The Deputy Commissioner urged residents to use designated waste bins instead of throwing plastic bottles, wrappers and other waste on roads. She said such waste blocks drains and creates difficulties for sanitation workers.

She also directed officials to give priority to drinking water supply and sanitation. Repairs to leaking water pipelines would be taken up shortly. Officials were instructed to speed up underground drainage maintenance before the monsoon.

She assured residents that the e-Swathu initiative would be implemented without inconvenience. Vacancies caused by the retirement or departure of permanent sanitation workers would be addressed through temporary outsourced appointments.

Municipal Commissioner Lakshmi said residents could apply directly for e-Swathu documents without approaching intermediaries. She stated that documents would be delivered within five days of submitting applications with the required records. Ward-wise application collection would begin the following Thursday.

Residents raise civic concerns

Former CMC president H.T. Krishnamurthy criticised delays in processing public applications. He urged officials to inform applicants about missing documents instead of keeping files pending for months.

He also sought urgent action on the proposed second-phase drinking water project from Marikanive reservoir, recruitment of 84 sanitation workers and control of stray dogs and pigs.

Residents submitted petitions regarding drinking water, streetlights, drainage and other civic problems. CMC environmental engineer Jaffer, officials, former presidents, members and residents of the four wards attended the meeting.