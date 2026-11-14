Udupi records negative population growth amid falling births

UDUPI: Udupi district has recorded negative natural population growth in several recent years, with the number of deaths exceeding births, according to figures for the past five years.

The declining birth rate and a sharp fall in primary school admissions point to a significant demographic shift in the district.

In 2021, the district recorded 12,983 births and 13,934 deaths. In 2022, births increased to 13,180 while deaths fell to 12,528. The figures were nearly equal in 2023, with 12,126 births and 12,051 deaths. However, deaths again exceeded births in 2024 and 2025. The district recorded 11,047 births against 12,269 deaths in 2024, and 11,142 births against 12,509 deaths in 2025.

Experts attribute the declining birth rate to factors such as late marriages, the preference for a single child, changing lifestyles and the migration of young people to Bengaluru, Mumbai and foreign countries for employment and higher education.

Fewer Class 1 admissions

The trend is also reflected in school admissions. Class 1 enrolment declined from 16,279 students in 2021‑22 to 14,166 in 2022‑23, 14,073 in 2023‑24, 13,821 in 2024‑25 and 11,300 in 2025‑26.

Dr Ashwini Kumar, head of the Department of Community Medicine at KMC Manipal, said late marriages and the preference for having only one child were among the main reasons for the trend. He noted that life expectancy in the district had also increased.

He said Udupi recorded 11,142 births and 12,509 deaths in 2025, indicating that the two figures were relatively close.

Population experts have warned that a sustained decline in births, along with the migration of younger people, could increase the proportion of elderly residents and reduce the district’s future working-age population.