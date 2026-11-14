SIT questions five witnesses in 2012 Belthangady rape-murder case

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its reinvestigation into the 2012 Belthangady rape and murder case of a 17‑year-old girl by questioning five individuals who were among the last people to see the girl before her death.

The questioning resumed at the SIT office on Nov 14 as part of the renewed investigation. The five individuals being questioned include a relative of the girl and witnesses Krishnappa, Purandara Gowda, Yashodha and her son, Prateek.

The SIT is recording detailed statements from all five individuals to gather information and examine various aspects of the case. Investigating Officer Lokesh and Assistant Investigating Officer Manoj Nayak are overseeing the proceedings at the SIT office.

The latest questioning forms part of a series of steps initiated by the SIT following the directions for a fresh investigation into the long-pending case.

As part of the reinvestigation, the SIT has collected documents, records and other relevant information from the agencies that had previously investigated the case. The team is examining the material to review the earlier findings and identify any aspects that require further investigation.

The SIT has also conducted a mahajar (spot inspection and preparation of an official record) at the location where the crime allegedly took place and the spot where the girl’s body was discovered. The exercise is part of the process of revisiting the circumstances surrounding the incident and examining the relevant locations.

The questioning of the five individuals is considered an important part of the ongoing investigation, as their statements may help investigators establish the sequence of events and clarify details relating to the girl’s last known movements.

With witness examinations, document verification and spot inspections underway, the SIT’s reinvestigation has entered a significant stage. Further developments are expected as the team continues examining the available evidence and recording statements of individuals connected with the case.