Protest planned seeking Brahmarakootlu toll gate removal

BANTWAL: Demanding the removal of the Brahmarakootlu toll gate, a protest has been scheduled for November 17 in collaboration with like-minded organisations.

The protest aims to intensify the demand and draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the issue.

The organisers have decided to join hands with various organisations that share their demand and collectively raise their voices against the continuation of toll collection at Brahmarakootlu. The proposed agitation is expected to bring together representatives of different organisations and members of the public.

The demand for the removal of the toll gate has remained an important local issue, with concerns being raised by sections of the public over its continuation. Through the planned protest, the organisers intend to highlight these concerns and seek appropriate action from the authorities.

The November 17 programme is being organised through coordination with like-minded organisations to ensure collective participation. The organisers are seeking wider support for the agitation and intend to use the platform to reiterate their demand for the removal of the toll plaza.

The protest is also expected to provide an opportunity for participating organisations to jointly present their concerns and urge the authorities to take a decision on the matter.

The Brahmarakootlu toll gate issue has attracted public attention in the region, particularly among people who regularly travel along the stretch. The planned demonstration is expected to renew discussions surrounding the demand and the concerns associated with the toll gate.

The organisers have called for collective participation in the November 17 protest, stressing the need for coordinated efforts to pursue the demand.