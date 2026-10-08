Vijayendra targets Shivakumar over sting row

Bagalkote Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra has hit back at Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over his warning to ministers about possible sting operations, saying people across the state know who was behind the sting operation in the Ramesh Jarkiholi case. Vijayendra questioned whether Shivakumar would conduct “sting” or “ding” operations against his own party MLAs and alleged that the people would soon see who was using such tactics to protect political positions. Responding to Shivakumar’s claim that Congress would return to power in 2028 and that he would become Chief Minister, Vijayendra said he had no objection to CM Shivakumar. However, he advised him to focus on governance instead of sting operations. Vijayendra also referred to statements and differences involving senior Congress leaders, including H.K. Patil, Rayareddy and B.R. Patil, and claimed these indicated internal disagreements within the ruling party. His remarks came amid a wider political dispute over alleged sting operations targeting ministers. The controversy intensified after Shivakumar reportedly cautioned Cabinet colleagues to remain alert against possible sting operations. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has separately alleged that Shivakumar himself had used a sting operation against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a charge Congress has rejected as politically motivated and baseless. Vijayendra also attacked the State government over the financial condition of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation. He further criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) protest, questioning the Opposition’s approach. The exchange adds to the growing political confrontation in Karnataka as parties prepare for upcoming local body elections and the 2028 Assembly polls.