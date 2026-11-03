Vijayendra targets Congress over sting operation row

CH NEWS, BENGALURU BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra has criticised the Congress over the controversy surrounding a reported sting operation, saying the issue has exposed internal differences within the ruling party. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said Siddaramaiah had expressed displeasure over the sting operation and reportedly complained to the party high command. He also referred to statements by Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Vijayendra questioned why the government had not investigated who conducted the sting operation and what their motives were. He claimed that the controversy could intensify the ongoing debate within the Congress over a possible change in the Chief Minister's post. Addressing criticism of his remarks against Congress leaders during a recent visit to Davanagere, Vijayendra apologised if his words had hurt anyone. He said the comments were made out of frustration over the government's handling of the reservation issue and the concerns of unemployed youth. Vijayendra also criticised the Congress over unemployment and the handling of reservation-related issues. He alleged that the government had failed to present its case effectively before the court and said unemployed youth were being forced to protest for jobs. Targeting the Congress leadership, he accused the party of adopting an anti-democratic approach and claimed that Rahul Gandhi was creating confusion among the public. He announced that the BJP would launch a campaign against the Congress in Kolar. Vijayendra Criticises Government Over Price Hikes On rising prices, Vijayendra criticised the increase in Nandini milk prices, saying it had placed an additional burden on consumers during the festive season. He argued that the government should have provided direct financial assistance to dairy farmers instead of increasing milk prices. He also opposed the proposed increase in bus fares and announced that the BJP would stage protests at district headquarters across Karnataka. Commenting on the Hiriyur by-election, Vijayendra said the Congress would face a setback despite the Chief Minister's campaign efforts. He referred to the recent Legislative Council election results and alleged that the ruling party had lost public confidence. Quick Overview • Sting Operation Fallout: BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra claimed the controversy exposed deep internal rifts and displeasure within the ruling Congress party. • Economic Critique: Strongly condemned the hike in Nandini milk prices and proposed bus fare increases, calling them an extra burden during the festive season. • Statewide Protests: Announced that the BJP will organize protests across district headquarters in Karnataka against rising utility and consumer prices. • Political Outlook: Predicted a setback for Congress in the Hiriyur by-election, citing a loss of public confidence following recent legislative council poll results.