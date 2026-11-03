Dakshina Kannada cooperative employees society bags Rajyotsava Award

Mangaluru The Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Employees Cooperative Society has been honoured with the prestigious Dakshina Kannada District Rajyotsava Award in recognition of its 95-year-long contribution to the cooperative sector and its efforts towards the financial empowerment of cooperative employees. The award was presented during the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations held at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru. S. Jagadishchandra Anchan, an inspector at the South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank, received the award on behalf of the society in his capacity as its president from District In-charge Minister U.T. Khader. Established with the objective of improving the financial well-being of employees working in various cooperative societies across the undivided Dakshina Kannada district, the organisation has grown into a financially strong and reputed cooperative institution with the trust and support of its members. The society has a long-standing history of 95 years and has been functioning under the guidance of Sahakara Ratna Dr. M.N. Rajendra Kumar. Over the years, it has consistently worked towards strengthening the financial position of cooperative sector employees while ensuring quality services to its members. The organisation's continued progress has been attributed to the leadership of its president, S. Jagadishchandra Anchan, the cooperation of the board of directors, and the dedicated efforts of its Chief Executive Officer and staff members. Their collective contribution has helped the society maintain consistent profitability and move forward on a path of sustained development. Another significant achievement of the society is its record of receiving the prestigious 'Sadhana Award' presented by the SCDCC Bank for nine consecutive years, from the financial year 2017-18 to 2025-26. The recognition was conferred in appreciation of its consistent performance, effective administration and quality services to members. The latest District Rajyotsava Award adds another important milestone to the organisation's achievements. It recognises the society's collective efforts, efficient management and commitment to the welfare of cooperative employees. The honour is also expected to provide fresh encouragement for its future development initiatives. Several prominent personalities attended the award ceremony, including Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Karnataka Cashew Development Corporation Chairperson Mamata Gatti, Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Chairman Santosh Kumar Shetty and Ganiga Development Corporation