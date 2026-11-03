Raichur advocates protest demanding stronger legal protection

Raichur Condemning the increasing incidents of attacks and threats against advocates across Karnataka, members of the Raichur Advocates' Association staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding stronger legal safeguards and adequate security for lawyers. The advocates took out a protest march from the District Court complex to the District Administration office and submitted a memorandum addressed to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah through the Deputy Commissioner. The protest was organised following the recent murder of advocate Manjunath, who was shot dead in Bengaluru, and the assault on senior advocate Venkataramanappa inside the court premises in Gauribidanur. These incidents have triggered widespread concern and anger among members of the legal fraternity. The protesters demanded amendments to the existing Advocates' Protection Act to make its provisions more stringent and effective. They sought a provision prescribing seven years of rigorous imprisonment for those assaulting advocates and making such offences non-bailable. They also urged the government to ensure the immediate arrest of accused persons involved in attacks on lawyers, provide adequate police protection to advocates and initiate strict action against those responsible for the Bengaluru and Gauribidanur incidents. The advocates said repeated attacks, threats and intimidation against legal practitioners posed a serious challenge to the justice delivery system. They stressed that ensuring the safety of advocates was essential for the independent and effective functioning of the judiciary. The protesters appealed to the State Government to introduce permanent measures to prevent violence against members of the legal profession and ensure that advocates could discharge their duties without fear. The demonstration was led by Raichur Advocates' Association president N. Shivashankar, along with several members of the legal fraternity.