BJP aims to return to power in 2028

CH NEWS, BENGALURU BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Harish Dwivedi has called on party workers to work together with the aim of bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka in the 2028 Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters during his first visit to Karnataka after taking charge, Dwivedi criticised the Congress government, alleging that it had failed to address people's problems and was involved in corruption. He claimed that Congress leaders, MLAs, MPs and ministers were more concerned about their own interests than public welfare. He also criticised the recent increase in milk and curd prices, saying the rising cost of essential commodities had placed an additional burden on ordinary people. Karnataka's milk prices were increased by ₹8 per litre from November 1, 2026. Curd prices were also revised, with a one-kilogram packet seeing an increase of ₹14. Dwivedi said the BJP would highlight issues affecting the public in the coming days and reach out to people across the State. He alleged that the Congress leadership was focused on protecting the interests of the Gandhi family rather than addressing public concerns. He said the party had appointed him as Karnataka in-charge and that he had begun understanding the organisation's structure and functioning. On Monday, he attended meetings with BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, state office-bearers and members of the party's Core Committee. Describing the meetings as introductory, Dwivedi said discussions focused on reviewing the party's organisational activities, understanding its strengths and identifying ways to make the organisation more active. He also met senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to seek his guidance on strengthening the party in Karnataka. Dwivedi expressed confidence that collective efforts would help the BJP prepare for the 2028 Assembly elections.