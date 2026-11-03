AAP stages protest over rising household costs

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday, opposing the Karnataka government's recent increase in Nandini milk prices and its proposed hike in public transport fares. Addressing the protest, AAP State Working President Sitaram Gundappa criticised the ₹8 per litre increase in milk prices, which came into effect on November 1. He questioned the government's decision to pass the additional cost on to consumers instead of providing direct financial support to dairy farmers. He said the price increase could make milk less affordable for low-income families, particularly those with children. He demanded a balance between protecting farmers' incomes and ensuring affordable prices for consumers. Gundappa also criticised the proposed increase in fares across the state's four transport corporations, including Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). He argued that the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel to eligible women, should not be used to justify additional financial burdens on passengers. He sought an independent inquiry into the transport corporations' financial management, alleged irregularities and agreements with the Tata Group. He further demanded a special committee to monitor essential commodity prices and prevent illegal hoarding and black marketing. He also called for pulses and cooking oil to be provided at subsidised rates through the public distribution system (PDS), along with rice. He sought compensation, drinking water and employment support for drought-affected farmers. Speaking at the protest, AAP State Organising Secretary Dr Satish Kumar said rising living costs, traffic congestion and other civic problems had increased the financial pressure on Bengaluru's residents. He urged the government to ensure affordable education, healthcare, food and public transport. The protest was attended by Bengaluru City President Shashidhar Aradhya, Vijay Sharma, Ravikumar, Dilip Kumar, Irtad Ahmed, Lali Suleman, Pushpa Keshav, Lakshmi and other party workers.