Tridha makes memorable debut celebrating classical arts

CH News The first edition of Tridha, an initiative by Alapadma, founded by Saudamini Rao, was successfully organised at the Puneeth Rajkumar Auditorium in Bengaluru, bringing together celebrated classical dancers and distinguished personalities for an evening dedicated to Indian classical arts. The inaugural event featured two captivating performances by renowned artistes Smt. Sandhya Udupa and Shri. Parshwanath Upadhye, who enthralled the audience with their artistic expressions, technical brilliance and dedication to classical dance traditions. Smt. Sandhya Udupa presented her solo production, Kāla Tarka – Time’s Enigmatic Thread, a thought-provoking performance that explored the concept of time through the language of classical dance. Her presentation offered audiences an opportunity to experience the deeper artistic and philosophical dimensions of the subject through movement and expression. Shri. Parshwanath Upadhye followed with a Bharatanatyam Margam, showcasing the richness of the classical dance form through a carefully structured presentation. His performance received appreciation from the audience for its artistic depth, expressive storytelling and technical excellence. The event was graced by Shri. T. V. Ramprasadh and Smt. Indira Kadambi as the Chief Guests. Padma Shri awardee Dr. Narthaki Nataraj attended the programme as the Guest of Honour, adding further significance to the inaugural edition. Tridhā has been conceptualised as an initiative to celebrate, promote and preserve the diverse traditions of Indian classical arts. Through performances by accomplished artistes and opportunities for cultural engagement, the platform aims to create greater appreciation for India's rich artistic heritage. The inaugural edition was sponsored by Projectile Infra Pvt. Ltd. The event received an encouraging response from the audience, reflecting the continued interest in classical dance and traditional performing arts. The successful conclusion of the first edition marks an important beginning for Alapadma's cultural initiative. By bringing established artistes and audiences together on a common platform, Tridhā aims to contribute towards sustaining India's classical art traditions and providing meaningful opportunities for artistic expression.