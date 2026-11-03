Farmers intensify indefinite protest over power issues

Vijayapura The indefinite protest organised by the Raitha Bharata Paksha at the HESCOM divisional office in Vijayapura demanding solutions to electricity-related problems has intensified, with the Akhanda Karnataka Raitha Sangha extending its support on Tuesday. The protesters are demanding new electricity connections to houses, proper power supply and resolution of various issues concerning the Energy Department. They urged officials to address the grievances of farmers and residents without further delay. Mallikarjuna Kenganala, State President of the Raitha Bharata Paksha, warned that the organisation would lock the Accounts Office if officials failed to resolve the issues despite visiting the protest site. He announced that the office would be locked at 1 pm on November 5 if their demands remained unaddressed. The Raitha Bharata Paksha has already submitted a memorandum to the department's Managing Director through the Accounts Superintendent Engineer, warning of the proposed office-locking agitation. Kenganala said the organisation had staged several protests in front of the department in the past, but officials had failed to take appropriate action. The continued neglect of public grievances had forced the organisation to intensify its agitation, he alleged. The protesters urged the Energy Department to take immediate steps to provide new electricity connections, improve power supply and resolve pending complaints. They also demanded that senior officials visit the protest venue and hold discussions with the agitators to find a permanent solution. State general secretary Aravind Kulkarni, Madevappa Teli, Babu Ningappa Hatti, Mallu Asangi, Shivu Uppaladinni, Srisail Jogur, Laxman Hipparagi and Haroon Shaikh were among those present.