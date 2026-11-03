Astrobase, Bayer announce ₹700 crore investments

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Karnataka is set to receive investments worth ₹700 crore from Bengaluru-based space technology company Astrobase and Netherlands-based Bayer, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil announced. The investments are expected to generate more than 1,470 jobs across the state. Patil made the announcement after meeting senior representatives of both companies. Astrobase plans to invest ₹500 crore to establish a rocket manufacturing facility on 10 acres in the Adinarayana Hosahalli Industrial Area. The unit is expected to manufacture 40 rocket engines annually and create more than 1,250 jobs. The company is developing medium-lift and reusable launch vehicles along with indigenous rocket propulsion systems. Its Everest engine uses liquid oxygen and methane technology and is designed to produce 800 kilonewtons of thrust. The company has set an ambitious target of increasing India's annual space launch capacity to 1,000 tonnes. Separately, Bayer has announced plans to invest ₹200 crore to establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru. The project is expected to create around 220 jobs. Patil said the company plans to hold the foundation ceremony before the Global Investors Meet scheduled for April 2027 and begin work soon after. Bayer already has research, innovation and service operations in Bengaluru, along with a crop research centre in Chamarajanagar. Bayer has been operating in India since 1896 and currently has more than 11,000 employees and associates and seven manufacturing sites across the country. Astrobase co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal, CFO Nishant Jain, Head of Strategy Puneet Balasubramani and Bayer representative Dr Himanshu Patel attended the meeting. KIADB CEO Govinda Reddy, Minister's Technical Adviser Aravind Galagali and Udyog Mitra Managing Director Doddabasavaraju were also present.