Mangaluru Commissioner inspects civic issues across city

CH NEWS, Mangaluru Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Rahul Ratnam Pandey visited several parts of the city on Tuesday to inspect civic issues, interact with residents and review public grievances. During his visit to Ullal Hoyge, the Commissioner travelled by boat to inspect a damaged footbridge and understand drinking water-related problems. Residents highlighted the need for drinking water pipelines, improved road facilities, a bus shelter and better bus services. After discussing the issues with officials, Pandey assured residents that appropriate action would be taken. He stressed that drinking water supply must receive top priority in view of the possibility of a prolonged summer and drought-like conditions in the district. He asked residents to submit a formal application seeking drinking water pipelines, supported by signatures of at least 50 people, to the City Corporation by November 4. He said tender approval was expected within a week, following which the work would begin. Officials were instructed to address the matter on an urgent basis. Later, Pandey visited the Material Recovery Plant at Bajal, operated by voluntary organisation Plastic Fischer in collaboration with the City Corporation. He inspected the waste recycling activities and discussed the organisation's requirements with its representatives. He assured them of the corporation's necessary support and cooperation. The Commissioner also inspected a TrashBoom plastic waste collection system installed by Plastic Fischer in a major stormwater drain along the Jeppinamogaru-Kudpadi road. Representatives explained that the anchoring system collects floating plastic waste, which is removed every seven to 10 days under normal conditions and once every four days during the monsoon. Deputy Commissioner (Development) Naresh P. Shenoy and officials from the Environmental Engineering and Engineering departments accompanied the Commissioner.