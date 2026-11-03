World Konkani Music Convention begins in Mangaluru

CH News, MANGALURU Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant on Tuesday inaugurated the First World Konkani Music Mega Convention in Mangaluru, marking the beginning of a 13-day international celebration of Konkani language, music and cultural heritage. The mega convention, organised to commemorate the Ruby Jubilee (40th anniversary) of renowned Konkani cultural organisation Mandd Sobhann, commenced at 5 am on November 3 at Town Hall, Mangaluru. The event will continue until November 15, bringing together Konkani-speaking communities and artists from across the world. A major attraction of the convention is an ambitious Guinness World Records title attempt titled 'Konko'nni Niro'nto'ri – So'msar So'raso'ri' (Eternal Konkani – Unto the World's End). The initiative features a continuous singing marathon involving 300 performing teams participating in non-stop rotation over 12 consecutive days. More than 6,700 singers from different parts of the world, including 53 teams from Goa, are expected to perform over 4,500 Konkani songs. The performances will represent different dialects, communities and musical traditions, with no repetition of singers or songs. Declaring the record attempt open, Sawant appreciated Mandd Sobhann and the organising committee for their efforts to preserve and promote Konkani.

Goa CM Inaugurates Historic First World Konkani Music Mega Convention:

• Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant inaugurates the international convention in Mangaluru. • Event marks Mandd Sobhann's 40th anniversary. • Convention runs from November 3 to 15. • Guinness World Records attempt features 300 performing teams. • Over 6,700 singers expected to participate. • More than 4,500 Konkani songs to be performed. • Goa contributes 53 participating teams.

"Although dialects may change, the Konkani people remain united in their hearts and language." - Dr. Pramod Sawant (Chief Minister of Goa). "Goa and coastal Karnataka share a coastline, culture and lifestyle that complement each other." - Dr. Pramod Sawant (Chief Minister of Goa). "Late Eric Ozario made a lifelong contribution to promoting Konkani culture and creating platforms for young talent." - Michael Lobo (MLA, Calangute, Goa).