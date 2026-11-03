HDK says NDA to field consensus candidate in Hiriyur

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has decided to field a consensus candidate for the Hiriyur Assembly by-election following discussions with leaders of the Kadugolla community and senior BJP leaders. He said the decision was taken through discussions and coordination among the parties and community representatives concerned. HDK Criticises Government Over Pending Projects Kumaraswamy criticised the state government for allegedly neglecting a ₹4,500 crore lake-filling project covering Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Kolar districts. He said the project had been approved during his tenure as Chief Minister in 2006–07 but had not received adequate attention. He also alleged that the government owed contractors ₹38,000 crore for completed works. Accusing the Congress government of announcing projects without adequate financial approvals, he said foundation-stone ceremonies were being held without ensuring funds for implementation. Demands Additional Support for Sugarcane Farmers Kumaraswamy demanded an additional support price of at least ₹750 per tonne for sugarcane farmers. He said the government should address their concerns instead of allowing them to continue protesting. He pointed out that Tamil Nadu provides an additional payment of ₹700 per tonne through state funds. He also referred to farmers' demand for ₹1,000 per tonne in Karnataka and criticised the government for failing to reach an agreement after discussions with sugar factory owners and farmers. He questioned the government's allocation of ₹10 lakh to each panchayat under the proposed Bharat Jodo Clubs initiative, asking whether public funds were being used for party-related activities instead of local development. Raises Concerns Over Law and Order Kumaraswamy also criticised the government over disputes concerning Waqf properties and allegations of a ₹40,000 crore collection racket in the Excise Department. He accused the Home and Intelligence departments of mishandling investigations into murder cases and expressed concern over the state's law and order situation. He urged police officials to act responsibly and maintain public confidence in the department.