BENGALURU: Sharpening political pressure on the state administration as accredited social health activists enter the third day of their round-the-clock sit-in at Freedom Park, Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra has strongly criticized the Congress government over its slow response to the protesters’ demands.

Protesters, including mothers with young children, have been spending nights in the open despite biting cold and scarce basic amenities while demanding higher fixed pay. Vijayendra accused the government of turning a blind eye and deaf ear to health workers who form the backbone of public healthcare. He noted that these workers travel door to door across villages and cities to deliver vaccinations, support maternal and child health, and help curb infectious diseases despite difficult working conditions.

Targeting the ruling party’s record, Vijayendra pointed out that the Congress manifesto before the 2023 elections had promised raising the fixed monthly honorarium from ₹5,000 to ₹8,000. He also recalled that then chief minister Siddaramaiah had announced a ₹10,000 monthly payment in January 2025, slated to take effect from April. Challenging remarks by Minister U.T. Khader regarding a ₹2,000 central contribution, Vijayendra called the claim inaccurate and stated that the central government raised the fixed monthly incentive from ₹2,000 to ₹3,500 in March 2025.

Vijayendra urged the state leadership to honor its own manifesto commitments and earlier announcements first before pointing fingers at central assistance. He called on authorities to set aside political blame and take a firm decision to ensure financial security and dignity for health workers.

With activists refusing to leave Freedom Park until a cabinet decision and written order are issued, pressure on the government continues to mount over fair compensation, pending dues, and working conditions for frontline staff who served tirelessly during the pandemic and continue supporting everyday community health across Karnataka.

As cold nights test the endurance of demonstrators, public attention remains focused on whether officials will step forward with concrete relief to resolve the standoff quickly and peacefully.