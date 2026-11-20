BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra said that meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah a day earlier gave him fresh confidence as the party weighs state leadership, alliance dynamics, and upcoming electoral battles.

Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said his talks with Shah covered the state political situation, legislative council election outcomes, developments in Hiriyur, and the state president post. While declining to share private details, he stressed that the discussion boosted his morale and insisted the BJP will field a candidate in the Hiriyur by-election without confusion, noting that JD(S) seeking a ticket is natural before the central leadership takes the final call.

Vijayendra also targeted the ruling Congress over alleged ₹100 crore spending on renovating the KK Guest House, now renamed Ganga without cabinet discussion or proper tender norms, demanding full cost disclosure and questioning phone instructions for a ₹2 crore contractor payment amid drought. Saying he personally disapproves of BJP legislators attending its inauguration, he added that he would check who went and speak with them.

Turning to agrarian distress and farmer suicides, including one in his own constituency, Vijayendra accused the government of insulting cultivators with paltry relief and strict conditions. He demanded that the previously announced ₹5,000 relief reach farmers’ accounts before the legislative session opens, warning of fierce pushback if it is delayed.

Questioning how the state will fund coastal announcements, ₹2,300 crore projects in Hiriyur, and an expected ₹25,000 crore GST shortfall amid unpaid contractor bills and mounting debt, Vijayendra faulted the administration over the four-day ASHA workers’ stir for ₹15,000 honorariums, delayed pensions, sugarcane aid, and poor housing. He also criticized funds directed toward Bharat Jodo youth groups while frontline health workers wait, and announced statewide BJP protests against price hikes on November 23, 24, and 25.

For party workers and voters watching Karnataka politics, Vijayendra’s remarks frame a sharper opposition push ahead of the assembly session while signaling active central consultations over party leadership and alliance strategy.