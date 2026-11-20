BENGALURU: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that winning the Hiriyur by-election takes top priority for the National Democratic Alliance and insisted that which partner gets the ticket is not a question of ego or prestige.

Speaking in Bengaluru after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah the previous day, Kumaraswamy said he shared a detailed ground assessment rather than bargaining over seats, noting that winning the contest matters more than personal standing. He added that he will talk with local BJP leaders and called opposition leader R. Ashoka a close friend, stressing that allies should settle candidate choices together in the name of an NDA nominee without rushing or airing differences in public.

Kumaraswamy said Shah is closely tracking Karnataka developments and encouraged the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) to stay united, dismissing attempts by rivals to sow division within the coalition. Pointing out that he has spent two months pressing issues such as NICE, the KPSC controversy, sting operations, and Bidadi, he said his campaign aims to strengthen the alliance and unseat what he termed an anti-people and corrupt state government.

With the ruling Congress deploying ministers across community lines and leaning on administrative and financial muscle in Hiriyur, Kumaraswamy argued that alliance unity is essential to prevail. He also urged the state government to act promptly on demands raised by protesting ASHA workers.

Turning his fire on Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over renaming Kumarakrupa guest house to Ganga, Kumaraswamy mocked name changes as meaningless without genuine sincerity, sanctity, and transparency in administration. Referring to Shivakumar’s remarks at an urban development review warning of tough action against corruption, Kumaraswamy sarcastically wondered whether real action would follow.

Across Karnataka’s political corridors, the exchange underscores how upcoming by-poll strategy, alliance coordination, governance debates, and protests over public welfare are colliding as parties jockey for advantage ahead of legislative and electoral battles.