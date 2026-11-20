BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge held his first review meeting with Bengaluru’s newly appointed Chief Commissioner R. Hithendra and the five zonal police commissioners on Friday, focusing on staffing shortages, infrastructure needs, and smooth administrative rollout after restructuring city policing into five commissionerates.

During the two-hour session with senior Indian Police Service officers, Kharge addressed transition hurdles tied to creating Central, East, West, North, and South commissionerates, including opening or merging police stations, constructing or upgrading buildings, and building smarter policing systems. He told reporters afterward that the split aims to tighten public safety and make policing more accessible to residents. Officials have been directed to complete a scientific and geographical study on station boundaries and building upgrades and submit a proposal within fifteen days.

Kharge said the Central Crime Branch will keep operating while adding specialized units such as an Anti-Social Wing, and noted that a dedicated commissioner leads the traffic division with traffic deputy commissioners reporting to that office.

Acknowledging teething troubles during reorganization, Kharge said Bengaluru currently faces a shortfall of 4,000 police personnel, with 800 candidates having already appeared for recruitment tests. He added that hiring drives are underway and more than 2,500 personnel are slated to join the city force.

Asked about the Enforcement Directorate filing a chargesheet in the veterinary officer recruitment exam scam, Kharge declined to comment directly on the federal agency’s probe but insisted wrongdoers must face punishment. He said the inquiry picked up speed after a Special Investigation Team took over, blaming the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party for earlier delays and questioning lapses during the Criminal Investigation Department’s earlier handling that he said wasted roughly a month and a half.

As new zonal boundaries and command lines settle in across Bengaluru, citizens and officers alike will be watching how quickly staffing reinforcements, station upgrades, and smart policing tools translate into everyday street safety and faster casework across the expanded metro.