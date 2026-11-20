BENGALURU: An indefinite sit-in by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru entered its fourth day on Friday as thousands of frontline health activists pressed their demand for a fixed monthly honorarium of ₹15,000 and refused to call off their agitation without a written guarantee from the state government.

Braving chilly overnight weather and sleeping in the open often with young children beside them, protesters from across Karnataka have maintained round-the-clock demonstrations since starting their stir on Tuesday. Unions say the current ₹5,000 fixed honorarium (roughly ₹8,000 when combined with routine state and central incentives) falls far short of daily living costs amid rising prices. Many activists also point to a prior assurance from January 2025 regarding a ₹10,000 honorarium that they say has not been fully delivered, leading to distrust of verbal promises alone.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar appealed to the protesters to end their demonstration and return home, citing fiscal pressures and the need to weigh financial implications alongside other competing demands. Shivakumar noted that the state contributes ₹5,000 in honorarium plus incentives while central contributions remain lower, and he pointed to welfare benefits such as Gruha Lakshmi, free bus travel, and free power extended to families. He assured activists that he would discuss their eight to nine demands with the Finance Department, concerned ministers, and the Cabinet ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

Alongside the pay hike, protesters are seeking arrears for facilitators, relief from uncompensated mobile-app reporting such as the Samasta app, medical support during serious illnesses, timely monthly payouts, and higher retirement benefits. Health concerns have surfaced during the multi-day camp, with some activists requiring hospital care, while union leaders warn of sharper protests including marching toward Vidhana Soudha if formal orders are not issued.

For residents and families relying on village and ward health outreach, prolonged disruptions at the grassroots level can slow routine maternal, child, and immunization follow-ups until an agreement restores normal field duties.