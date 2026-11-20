BENGALURU: Water Resources Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy said that Yettinahole project water is set to reach Tumakuru within a week and Kolar by next June, answering critics who doubted the ambitious water transfer scheme.

Speaking at Vikasa Soudha, Chaluvarayaswamy said ₹19,000 crore has already been spent on the project, with 232 km completed out of 252.61 km across seven districts and 527 lakes slated to be filled. He noted water already reaches Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Kadur, works up to Tiptur and Gubbi are done, and a letter is going to the Centre seeking permission to lift water for a trial run to Tumakuru within a week, while seeking ₹2,000 crore from the chief minister by February and a Tunga river lift trial between December 15 and 25.

Highlighting Bhadra water filling over 80 Chitradurga lakes within its 12 TMC limit and plans to lift up to 24 TMC from Hongadahalla between June and October for year-round storage, the minister said the project answers skeptics who dismissed it as impossible.

Chaluvarayaswamy also praised Congress’s five guarantee schemes launched in 2023 while criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for adopting similar poll promises elsewhere. On inter-state water disputes, he welcomed the Supreme Court rejecting Tamil Nadu’s plea for 11 TMC more water, noted a 2,000 cusecs release order from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, and pointed to talks between Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and neighboring states.

Taking sharp aim at Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Chaluvarayaswamy asked whether Kumaraswamy would fulfill an old pledge to shave his head now that Yettinahole is advancing, accused him of constantly fixating on Shivakumar since Shivakumar became chief minister, and said the ruling party is ready to contest the Hiriyur by-election regardless of the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) alliance.

For parched tanks, farming families, and local residents across Tumakuru, Kolar, and neighboring districts, timely completion and steady funding remain key to turning canal progress into reliable water supply.