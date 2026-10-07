Vijayendra makes corruption allegations against state government

CH NEWS, GADAG BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra made serious allegations of corruption and blackmail against the state government while speaking to the media in Gadag. Without naming an influential government leader, Vijayendra alleged that the person had a history of conducting sting operations and blackmailing. He said ruling party MLAs or Minister H.K. Patil could reveal the truth. Vijayendra also alleged that the Chief Minister had warned cabinet ministers about switching off mobile phones, locking doors and engaging in bribery and corruption. He demanded that the Chief Minister reveal who was behind the alleged sting agencies. He further claimed that an influential government leader had recently called a real estate businessman after switching off the phone and demanded Rs. 150 instead of the earlier Rs. 75. According to Vijayendra, when the businessman said he could not pay the amount, he was allegedly told to leave the state. Vijayendra also said the Chief Minister had realised that remaining in office after 2028 was uncertain and alleged that Hindu activists and the head of a mutt were being intimidated. On the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, Vijayendra said no final decision had been taken on an alliance. He said he had spoken to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and added that discussions were still possible. On the issue involving Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the MLA said Yatnal had remained silent for the past month. He asked people not to disturb him during the Ganesh festival and said he would speak about the matter later.