TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to inaugurate a newly constructed 600-bed super speciality hospital building at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in the Puthur area of Tiruchirappalli on November 20. The facility is expected to strengthen healthcare services for patients from several districts across the region.

The project was undertaken to address the growing number of patients visiting the government hospital. Thousands of people from Tiruchirappalli and neighbouring districts, including Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukkottai, depend on the institution for medical treatment. The additional infrastructure is expected to ease overcrowding and improve access to specialised healthcare.

The newly completed building consists of a ground floor and six additional floors, covering approximately 2.10 lakh square feet. Initially estimated at Rs 110 crore, the project cost has increased to Rs 134 crore. The building will accommodate 600 beds and feature modern medical facilities, including an outpatient department, more than 10 operation theatres and emergency treatment units.

With the new facility becoming operational, hospital authorities expect improved patient management, reduced waiting periods and better treatment capacity. The additional beds and specialised facilities are particularly expected to benefit economically weaker sections who travel from neighbouring districts to access advanced government healthcare services.

The hospital building was initiated during the previous DMK government and is now set to be inaugurated by the present Chief Minister. The upcoming ceremony has attracted attention among residents, given the importance of the facility to the region’s healthcare network.

Preparations for the November 20 inauguration are underway. Deputy Commissioner of Police Aravind Panavath recently inspected the hospital premises to review security arrangements ahead of Vijay’s visit. Trichy City Police are making necessary arrangements to ensure security during the event.