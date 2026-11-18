NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the sixth edition of the Anti-Terrorism Conference 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday, November 19, and address officials on the theme of cross-border terrorism. The two-day conference is being organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The meeting will bring together senior officials from central and state security agencies, police departments and experts from legal, forensic and technological fields. Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Union Home Secretary, the Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and the Director General of NIA are also expected to attend.

The discussions will focus on sharing operational experiences, adopting emerging technologies to tackle terror networks and improving international legal cooperation. Participants will also examine strategies to dismantle terror ecosystems operating across different regions of the country.

The conference will review the progress made on recommendations adopted during last year’s meeting. The previous edition highlighted the importance of coordination between central and state agencies, particularly in tackling cybercrime and financial terrorism. It also called for a standardised Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) structure to strengthen intelligence sharing and coordinated operations.